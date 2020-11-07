Posted by admin

Obituary: William Gary Hall, 61, New Haven

William Gary Hall, 61, of New Haven, died peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Nelson County. His favorite things were swimming, riding his bicycle and eating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rossie Lee and Mary Hattie Reid Hall; and two brothers, Pat Hall and Michael Lynn Hall.

Survivors include two sisters, Theresa Bickett (Steve Janes) of New Haven and Debbie Spalding (Wesley Wheatley) of Springfield; one brother, Randy Hall of New Haven; eight nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jewell Riley of Bloomfield.

The funeral is noon Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go toward burial expenses and may be made at the funeral home or at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

