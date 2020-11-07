Posted by admin

Obituary: Clara M. DeWitt, 82, New Haven

Clara M. DeWitt, 82, of New Haven, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 30, 1938, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed activities supporting her church and she liked bingo, playing cards and the Kentucky Derby. She had a green thumb and loved flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leo “Cowboy” DeWitt (2009); her parents, Joseph Gonza and Mary Essie Newton Riggs; and two sisters, Glessie Mae Brady and Jane Marice Stennitt.

Survivors include two daughters, Charla DeWitt of Bardstown and Joann Mattingly (Jason “Chad” Mattingly) of St. Francis; three sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence, Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville and Leona Mattingly of Holy Cross; two brothers, Buddy Riggs (Becky) of Holy Cross and Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

