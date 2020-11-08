Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 6-7, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Kenneth Earl Douglas, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalial; rear license not illuminated; contempt of court. Bond is $25,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.