Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 6-7, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Gregory Steven Meyers, 42, Bardstown, drinking alcohol beverage in a public place. No bond listed.
Allison Smothers, 23, Lebanon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
Elizabeth Jane Honadel, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
Kenneth Earl Douglas, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substances, first-degree (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalial; rear license not illuminated; contempt of court. Bond is $25,000.
-30-