Obituary: JoAnn Cundiff, 76, Louisville

JoAnn Cundiff, 76, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of East Louisville. She was born in Bardstown and was the former JoAnn Unseld. She was retired after 22 years from McDonalds.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Myrtle Unseld.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Otis M. Cundiff; one daughter, Vicki Netherton (Eric); one son, Todd Wright (Trena); one brother, Robert Unseld; six grandchildren, Christa Erie, Stephanie Hill, Eric Netherton, Travis Wright, Tiffanie Wright, and Taylor Wright; and five great-grandchildren, Zoey, Harper, Murphy, Henry, Hudson and Harrison.

Cremation was chosen. There will be a celebration of JoAnn’s life at a later date for the safety of all during COVID-19.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana.

Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Loiuisville is in charge of arrangements.

