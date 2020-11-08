Posted by admin

Obituary: Michael Lee Martin, 47

Michael Lee Martin, 47, died at home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was a Baptist by faith, a sports enthusiast and an avid Louisville Cardinals fan. He lived in the area his entire life, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed surrounding himself with good friends and good times, always reaching out to help others. He was loving family man and devoted father.

MICHAEL LEE MARTIN

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Leon Martin.

He is survived by five children, Valerie Martin and Christian Martin, both of Shepherdsville, James Martin (Amy) of Virginia Beach, Kyle Martin of Texas and Miranda Martin; his parents, Naomi and Robert “Bob” Greenwell of Louisville; one sister, Lisa Norman (Ricky) of New Haven

one brother, Larry Leon Martin Jr. of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren, Kayden, Arianna, Eve and Jaryn; and numerous other family members and friends.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Armstrong officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, and 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-