State data: Bardstown High School leads county in student COVID positive cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 — While Bardstown High School leads the county in the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health data shows that all the local school systems are doing a good job protecting staff and students and avoiding widespread transmission of the Coronavirus.

The data is compiled from reports school districts provide to the county health departments, and actual cases may lag the published numbers while cases are being confirmed. The latest data was published Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2020.



Bardstown City Schools



BARDSTOWN EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER

STUDENTS: 1tested positive past 14 days; 4 total positives.

STAFF: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 2 total positives.

BARDSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 2 positives past 14 days; 6 total positives.

STAFF: 1 tested positive last 14 days; 3 total positives.

BARDSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 2 positive past 14 days; 16 total positives.

STAFF: No staff have tested positive.

BARDSTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 3 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.

STAFF: No positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.

BARDSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL.

STUDENTS: 2 positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.

STAFF: 2 postives reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 3 past 14 days; total of 11 cases.



Nelson County Schools



BLOOMFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: None past 14 days; total of 2 positives.

STAFF: No staff tested positive.

BLOOMFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: None tested positive in past 14 days; total of 3 positives.

STAFF: 1positive past 14 days; total 1 positive case.

COX’S CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: None tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive case.

STAFF: NO positive cases past 14 days; 1 total positive cases.

FOSTER HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 1 tested positive Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 3 positives last 14 days; 3 total cases.

STAFF: 1 tested positive Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 2 positives last 14 days; 2 total cases.

NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 2 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases.

STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 5 total cases.

OLD KENTUCKY HOME MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 3 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases

STAFF: 1 positive last 14 days; 1 total cases.

THE ACADEMY AT HORIZONS

STUDENTS: 1 new case reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 1 total cases.

STAFF: No positive cases.

NEW HAVEN SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 1 positive case past 14 days; 1 total case.

STAFF: No positive cases.

THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 3 positive cases past 14 days; 7 total cases.

STAFF: 1 case reported.



Nelson County Parochial Schools



BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: 1 positive reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 4 past 14 days; 5 total cases.

STAFF: No positive cases

ST. ANN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HOWARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: No positive cases.

STAFF: 1 positive case.

ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA ACADEMY, NEW HAVEN

STUDENTS: 1 positive case.

STAFF: No positive cases.

ST. JOSEPH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: 2 positive cases.

STAFF: 1 positive past 14 days; 3 total cases.

