State data: Bardstown High School leads county in student COVID positive cases
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 — While Bardstown High School leads the county in the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health data shows that all the local school systems are doing a good job protecting staff and students and avoiding widespread transmission of the Coronavirus.
The data is compiled from reports school districts provide to the county health departments, and actual cases may lag the published numbers while cases are being confirmed. The latest data was published Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2020.
Bardstown City Schools
BARDSTOWN EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER
STUDENTS: 1tested positive past 14 days; 4 total positives.
STAFF: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 2 total positives.
BARDSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 2 positives past 14 days; 6 total positives.
STAFF: 1 tested positive last 14 days; 3 total positives.
BARDSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 2 positive past 14 days; 16 total positives.
STAFF: No staff have tested positive.
BARDSTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 3 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.
STAFF: No positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.
BARDSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL.
STUDENTS: 2 positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.
STAFF: 2 postives reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 3 past 14 days; total of 11 cases.
Nelson County Schools
BLOOMFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: None past 14 days; total of 2 positives.
STAFF: No staff tested positive.
BLOOMFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: None tested positive in past 14 days; total of 3 positives.
STAFF: 1positive past 14 days; total 1 positive case.
COX’S CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: None tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive case.
STAFF: NO positive cases past 14 days; 1 total positive cases.
FOSTER HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 1 tested positive Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 3 positives last 14 days; 3 total cases.
STAFF: 1 tested positive Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 2 positives last 14 days; 2 total cases.
NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 2 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases.
STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 5 total cases.
OLD KENTUCKY HOME MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 3 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases
STAFF: 1 positive last 14 days; 1 total cases.
THE ACADEMY AT HORIZONS
STUDENTS: 1 new case reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 1 total cases.
STAFF: No positive cases.
NEW HAVEN SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 1 positive case past 14 days; 1 total case.
STAFF: No positive cases.
THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 3 positive cases past 14 days; 7 total cases.
STAFF: 1 case reported.
Nelson County Parochial Schools
BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: 1 positive reported Friday, Nov. 6, 2020; 4 past 14 days; 5 total cases.
STAFF: No positive cases
ST. ANN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HOWARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: No positive cases.
STAFF: 1 positive case.
ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA ACADEMY, NEW HAVEN
STUDENTS: 1 positive case.
STAFF: No positive cases.
ST. JOSEPH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: 2 positive cases.
STAFF: 1 positive past 14 days; 3 total cases.
-30-