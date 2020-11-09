Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jason David Smith, 40, New Hope, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; rear license not illuminated. Bond is $5,000.
George Henry Hagan, 31, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; speeding, 21 mph over limit; no seat belts. No bond listed.
-30-