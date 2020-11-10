Posted by admin

Bardstown physician begins Baptist Health Medical Group leadership role

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 — Effective Nov. 1, 2020, Matthew Stiles, M.D. became the Chief Medical Director of the Baptist Health Hardin Medical Group. Stiles, a long-time leader in Nelson County, was also instrumental in the creation of the new Bardstown Medical Plaza on John Rowan Boulevard that opened in August 2018.

MATTHEW STILES MD

Stiles, a beloved physician with 30-plus years of experience, will also continue to see his patients at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Bardstown.

“Dr. Stiles is the perfect fit for our chief medical director position,” said Sheila Smallwood, assistant vice president of Baptist Health Medical Group. “He is a patient-focused physician with a keen understanding of the important role that physicians and advanced practice clinicians play in healthcare. Our team will have a wonderful leader and advocate.”

“The Baptist Health Hardin team of physicians and advanced practice clinicians inspire me with their commitment and expertise,” Stiles said. “We are so fortunate to have such a strong, vibrant healthcare system like this one close to home. I look forward to what the future holds for all our patients.”

Stiles attended medical school at the University of Louisville and completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. In addition to family care, Stiles has a certification in palliative and hospice care.

Outgoing Chief Medical Director Thomas Hustead MD left Baptist Health Hardin to focus on his growing company, The Referent Group. He will continue providing leadership training to new and veteran physicians at Baptist Health Hardin.

Baptist Health Hardin serves approximately 400,000 residents in 10 Central Kentucky counties — Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Breckinridge, Grayson, Nelson, Hart, Bullitt, Green and Taylor.

The 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown includes 270 acute care, 15 psychiatric and 15 skilled nursing beds. Additionally, Baptist Health Hardin includes 50+ outpatient facilities across the service area including a Cancer Care Center, Outpatient Surgical Center and two Urgent Care Centers.

-30-