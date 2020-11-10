Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 9-10, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Billy Paul Tonge, 41, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $500.
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
Laron Tonge, 31, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia; flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,403.
Kimberly Ann James, 32, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license not illuminated. No bond listed.
Amy Lynette Nalley, 47, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash.
Matt Leon Jolicoeur, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $200.
Monique Leigh Martindill, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed.
-30-