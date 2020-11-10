Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 94 new cases Monday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 — While the new statewide COVID-19 cases numbers reach record and near-record rates, every county in the Lincoln Trail District recorded new cases in the double-digits.

Nelson County had 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The number includes new positives from tests processed over the weekend.

At least 3 Nelson County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the county’s total 1,376 cases, 330 people are quarantined at home, and 1,039 have been released from quarantine. The county has recorded 4 COVID-related deaths.

Details of the new cases reported Monday will be posted when the data becomes available.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 27 new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department, bringing the county’s total case number to 627. Two county residents are hospitalized, and 108 people are isolated at home. The county has reported 11 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 19 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the district health department. The county has a total of 333 cases, 67 of which are isolated at home, and 261 have been released from quarantine. The county has had 3 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 412 cases. Fifty-eight people are quarantined at home, and 2 people are hospitalized fro greatment of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 124 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,665 cases. Of those, 546 people are quarantined at home, and 13 people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 22 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the district health department, bringing the county total to 539 cases. Eighty-nine people are quarantined at home, and the county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

-30-