Obituary: Katrina Anne Eckenfels, 59, Cox’s Creek

Katrina Anne Eckenfels, 59, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 25, 1961, in Louisville to the late Franklin D. and Carol Townsend Page. She was a retired school bus driver for the Nelson County Board of Education and was a member of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa G. Page; and one brother, Timothy Page.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Eckenfels Jr.; one daughter, Carol-Ann (Brandon) Anderson of Louisville; and two brothers, Mark Page (Cindy) of Louisville and Mike (Bethany) Page of Cecilia.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions be made to ALS Association at donate.als.org/als/association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

