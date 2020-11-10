Posted by admin

Obituary: Charlene Snyder Smith, 61, Sebring, Fla.

Charlene Snyder Smith, 61, of Sebring, Fla., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home in Sebring, Fla.

She is survived by one son, Justin Smith of Sebring, Fla.; one sister, Helen Hamm of North East, Maryland; two brothers, Chris Snyder of Sebring, Fla. and Corbin Johnson III of North East, Maryland; six sisters-in-law, Theresa Osbourn, Betty Blandford, Anna Catherine Smith and Margaret Smith, all of Springfield, Mary (Jim) Smith of LaGrange and Irene Chesser of Lexington; and five brothers-in-law, John (Joyce) Smith of Louisville, Joe (Nancy) Smith of Alexandria, Paul Smith, J.C. (Ruth Ann) Smith and Kenny (Deloris) Smith, all of Springfield.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

