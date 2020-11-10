Posted by admin

Obituary: Reva McCubbins, 78, Boston

Reva McCubbins, 78, of Boston, was called home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the most loving person and so full of life. She loved to dance and laugh and would do anything to make someone smile. She loved to be around her family and she loved her grandkids and great grandkids more than life itself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ola Minyard of Louisville; two sisters, Shirley Minyard and Linda Emerson; and three brothers, Ronald Minyard, Junior Minyard and Donnie Minyard.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Pat McCubbins; two daughters, Dina (Larry) Lambdin and Kelly Riggs; one sister, Betty Lawson of Louisville; five grandchildren, Tonya (David) Cox, Tyler Lambdin and Alex Riggs, all of Bardstown, Taylor (Emily) Riggs of Lebanon Junction, and Hailey (Jacob) Ballard of California; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddie, Damien, Trae, Maisyn, Willa, Jacob and Daxton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Tina Lord officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

