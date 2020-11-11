Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Ronnie ‘Groucho’ Hutchins, 65, Loretto

Joseph Ronnie “Groucho” Hutchins, 65, of Loretto, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born May 25, 1955, in Louisville. He was a former employee of the old North American Pipe Corporation in Springfield with 31 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Kathleen Mattingly Hutchins; and one infant sibling, Ann Sharon Hutchins.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen Hardin Hutchins; four sisters, Donna Newton (Ricky), Sandy Newton and Susan Newton (Dale) all of Loretto and Kim Gootee of Lebanon; three brothers, Timmy “Timbob” Hutchins and Tony Hutchins (Mary Kaye), all of Loretto and Keith Hutchins (Pam) of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are his three brothers and Dale Newton, James Hardin and Ricky Newton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

