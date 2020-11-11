Posted by admin

Mayor calls on residents to double efforts to control spread of the Coronavirus

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said that it was time for the residents of Bardstown and Nelson County to double down on efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Heaton said he knows that three manufacturing plants have so many people out on quarantine that they businesses have had to reduce production.

He noted that the COVID-19 case totals released by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department don’t include all of the other people who must be quarantined because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive. The impact isn’t just tough on business, but also for employees and business owners who may not be able to afford to be away from their business or workplace a two-week quarantine period.

Heaton urged residents to do a better job of using the tools that we have that are effective in slowing the spread of the Coronavirus — wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

ELECTRIC CONVERSION COMING. Residents of the southend of Bardstown, including the areas around the Edgewood subdivision and surrounding areas, will see utility crews completing work to convert the voltage level serving the area to 12 kilovolt service.

The work for the conversion is expected to take place during the first two weeks of December. The conversion will require a power outage of 4 to 6 hours for each section of the affected homes.

The City of Bardstown will provide residents with advance notice of when the expected outage will take place. In addition to notices to the media, letters will be sent to affected customers and door hangers will be left advising residents of the outages.

In other business:

— the council approved two change orders related to the water and sewer work being conducted in the areas of town between Fourth and Fifth Streets by Seven Seas Construction. One change order that added a sewer tap but eliminated other equipment, for a net additional cost of $653. The second change order was $487.50 to cover the cost of using 24-hour concrete mix in an alley off Broadway so residents will have use of the alley more quickly.

— the council approved two change orders from BCD Construction for the new public works building. One change order removed $260,000 from BCD’s base bid for materials so that the city can purchase those materials directly without paying sales tax. A second change order switches the floor coating from epoxy to a less expensive finish, and the exterior metal finish was changed for a cost savings as well. The total savings from the changes amounted to $49,211.

— the council approved a proclamation that states that the month of November is National Home Health Care and Hospice Month.

NEXT UP. The council’s next meeting is 6 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020 via Zoom videoconferencing software.

