COVID-19 update: 71 new cases reported Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail Health Dept.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 — Nelson County had 71 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 1,444. At least 3 people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 360 people are quarantined at home. This number does not include individuals who are required to quarantine because they were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The county has recorded 4 COVID-related deaths.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with details of the county’s new COVID cases when that information becomes available.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 13 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the district health department, bringing the county total to 638 case. Four people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 106 people are quarantined at home. The county has recorded 11 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Washington County. Two people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 68 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 3 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 60 people quarantined at home and 2 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The county has recorded 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday by the district health department, bringing the county’s total to 2,747 cases. Twelve people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 567 people are quarantined at home. The county has recorded 25 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Eighty-five people are quarantined at home, and one person remains hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The county has recorded 4 COVID-related deaths.

