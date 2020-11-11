Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Francis ‘Joe’ Blair, 93, Bardstown

Joseph Francis “Joe” Blair, 93, of Bardstown, joined his heavenly father Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born Jan. 10, 1927, in New Hope to the late James Joseph and Katherine Bowling Blair. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a longtime businessman, a member of the Knights of Columbus 1290, American Legion Post 121 and a parishioner of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Alice Blair; and three brothers, Arthur Blair, Fred Blair and Paul Blair.

He was a loving husband of 71 years and survived by his wife, Cecily Beaven Blair; four daughters, Cathy Basey and Mary Jo (John) Wherry, both of Louisville, Elaine (Mike) Ellis of Grayson County, and Helen (Mike) Hord of Prospect; four sons, Michael Blair of Cox’s Creek, John (Tina) Blair of Tennessee, and Tommy (Donna) Blair and Phil (Laura) Blair, both of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass and visitation will be private and at a later date.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his honor to St. Joseph Elementary School or Bethlehem High School.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

