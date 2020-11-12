Posted by admin

Obituary: Joy Ditto Mattingly, 61, Raywick

Joy Ditto Mattingly, 61, of Raywick, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born April 12, 1959, in Bardstown and she was employed at Five Star in Lebanon.

JOY DITTO MATTINGLY

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Mattingly; her paternal grandparents, C.H. and Yan Ditto; and her maternal grandparents; Tyler and Eleanor Downs.

She is survived by one son, Jeremy (Stacy) Masden of New Haven; her parents, Bobby and Rose Marie Ditto of Bardstown; one sister, Alice (Wes) Robertson of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie (Debbie) Ditto of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Alexis Masden, Kaylee Masden, and Rylee Masden; several nieces and nephews; her dog Maggie; and her bunco group.

The funeral is noon Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests those who attend visitation to a mask.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

