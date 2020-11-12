Posted by admin

Obituary: Hank Duncan, 68, Cox’s Creek

Hank Duncan, 68, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Nelson County. He retired from American Greetings and Demaree & Hubbard Realtors, and previously ran a boys home for the Kentucky Baptist Association. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and a member of the Church of God. He loved fishing, boating, working in his yard and garden, and was a loving husband, brother, and uncle. He never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel “Junior” Duncan Jr. and Anna Lorine Hutchins Duncan; one sister, Linda Duncan Carrier; one sister-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Carol Janes Duncan of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Cathy Smith and June “Sissy” (Joe Gary) Ballard, both of Cox’s Creek, and Norma Jean Spalding of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and several foster sons.

The funeral and graveside service at Bardstown Cemetery will be private with Bro. Bill Adams officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Gideon International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

