Obituary: John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, Lebanon Junction

John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of American Legion Post 157 in Shepherdsville. He was a member of Stites Station Baptist Church and a former member of Boston Community Church.

“Our dad, Big John aka Big Papaw will forever be remembered by his close friends and relatives as someone who valued his family above all else in this world. He would have given his life for his children and grandchildren if the need ever arose. His many friends through the years surely remember him this way, as well as being a prankster and an occasional hell raiser but also someone who was a firm believer that Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. He was and will forever be our hero and an absolute legend in our hearts. He is our guardian angel now as he was when he was here with us. Dad, we love you and miss you more than words can describe. Till we meet again.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick Kuprion Sr. and Helen Ruth Kuprion.

Survivors include his one daughter, Kallie Kuprion (Tad Durbin); one son, Jake Kuprion (Morgan); and five grandchildren, Mylah, John Parker, tommie, Dakota, Brexton and on on the way.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

