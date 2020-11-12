Posted by admin

COVID-19 concerns prompt county clerk to announce her office is closed indefinitely

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 — Due to the number of COVID-19 cases at the Nelson County Clerk’s office, County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom announced Thursday morning that her office will be closed until further notice.

Sidebottom made the announcement in a video posted on the clerk’s social media page Thursday morning. The closure of her office is to protect the health of the clerk’s office staff as well as that of the public, she said.

Customers who need services at the clerk’s office may do so by using the secure drop box at the front of the building. Renewal of car registrations may also be conducted by postal mail, or online at drive.ky.gov.

For questions regarding the clerk’s office, call (502) 348-1820.

-30-