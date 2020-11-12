Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Nelson County’s new positives add 107 cases; total now at 1,548

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 — Nelson County had a total of 107 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, by the Lincoln Trail Health Department. The total includes the cases that would have been reported on Wednesday; the health deparmtent was closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

The new cases bring the county’s COVID-19 total to 1,548 cases.

At least three county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 464 people are quarantined at home. The county has now reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

Nelson County’s 7-day incidence rating continues to climb; for Nelson County, the incidence rating for Thursday was 88.4 cases per 100,000 population.

The Nov. 12, 2020 incidence map. Click map to enlarge.

WHAT IS THE INCIDENCE RATING? The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people. The cases counted each day are based on the date an investigation was opened in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. Duplicate cases are removed before the calculation, so each positive case is included only once.

NELSON COUNTY TUESDAY CASES. The details of the 68 Nelson County cases reported Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, have been released.

The Tuesday cases involve:

a 55-year-old Bardstown man;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 31-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 41-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 35-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 34-year-old Bardstown man;

a 68-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 68-year-old New Haven woman;

a 35-year-old Bardstown man;

a 48-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 54-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 37-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

a 46-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 32-year-old Bardstown man;

a 17-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 54-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 47-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 20-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 26-year-old Bardstown man;

a 50-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 57-year-old Boston woman;

a 37-year-old Bardstown man;

a 47-year-old Cox’s Creek woman;

a 68-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 68-year-old Bloomfield woman;

a 53-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 54-year-old New Haven woman;

a 25-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 65-year-old Bardstown man;

a 47-year-old Bardstown man;

a 49-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 49-year-old Bardstown man;

a 43-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 28-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 58-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 71-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 54-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 3-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 71-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 70-year-old New Hope woman;

a 72-year-old Bardstown man;

a 63-year-old New Haven woman;

an 89-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 68-year-old New Haven man;

a 54-year-old Bloomfield man;

a 60-year-old Chaplin woman;

a 5-year-old Bardstown man;

a 22-year-old Bardstown man;

a 69-year-old Bloomfield woman;

an 18-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown man;

a 72-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 69-year-old New Haven woman;

a 45-year-old Cox’s Creek man;

a 45-year-old Bardstown man;

a 70-year-old Boston man;

a 61-year-old Boston woman;

a 40-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 25-year-old Bardstown man;

a 41-year-old Bardstown man;

a 40-year-old Bardstown man;

a 19-year-old Bardstown man;

a 57-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 53-year-old Bardstown man;

a 34-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 75-year-old New Haven man.

Editor’s note: Details on Wednesday and Thursday cases will be published when that data beocmes available.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, a number that also includes case totals from Wednesday. Four county residents are hospitalized; 140 people are quarantined at home, and the county has reported 11 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the district health department. Two residents are hospitalized for treatment of COVID; 87 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 3 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 25 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday. Two county residents are hospitalized for treatment; 84 individuals are quarantined at home. The county has reported 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 120 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. Twelve county residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus; 686 people are quaraninted at home. The county has reported 25 COVID-related deaths

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday by the district health department. One county resident is currently hospitalized; 123 people are quarantined at home. The county has reported 4 COVID-related deaths.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADVISORY. Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail District, the health department is advising individuals who test positive that their contact investigators are being delayed by the heavy workload. As a result, their contacts to you may be delayed until your quarantine period is over or nearly over.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their close contacts should not wait on a call from the health department to begin isolating or quarantining at home. Please follow the recommended guidance below until you are contacted:

Stay at home; only leave to get medical care;

Stay in a specific room and away from other people;

If possible, use a different bathroom;

Monitor your symptoms; if they get worse, contact your medical provider;

Notify anyone you’ve had close contact with about their possible exposure.

