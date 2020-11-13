Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 11-12, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
George Willie Hillard, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250.
Amber Yvonne Clark, 32, Bardstown, hold for another county. No bond listed.
Daniel Jene Lacy, 37, Boston, receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to appear. Bond is $10,500.
Chad Edward Tipton, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000.
Taylor Danielle Kyle, 21, New Haven, contempt of court (3 counts). Bond is $50,000.
Anthony Nicholas Boblitt, 22, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. No bond listed.
Monte Jerel Wilson, 27, Frankfort, manslaughter, second-degree. No bond listed.
George Lamont Greene, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed.
James Wayne Girdley, no tail lamps; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $22,250.
Steven Bradley Bezy, 38, Boston, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more (2 counts); receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of motor vehicle registration plate; probation violation (for felony offense).
Tyrin Dewane Livers, 19, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm (2 counts); murder of a police officer; failure to appear; murder; failure to appear. Bond total is $105,250.
Joshua Dewayne Woolums, 39, Frankfort, leaving the scene of an accident; failure to report traffic accident; failure to report accident in excess of $500; wanton endangerment second-degree; assault fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $10,000.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Derek Michael Thomas, 31, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed.
Pedro Martin Orocio-Lopez, 35, Mount Washington, improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal; no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; reckless driving. No bond listed.
Ashley Nicole Shofner, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $143.
-30-