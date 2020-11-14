Posted by admin

Obituary: Sue Ann Mattingly, 83, Boston

Sue Ann Mattingly, 83, of Boston, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 22, 1937, in Lebanon. She worked various jobs, but enjoyed being a mother and grandmother the most.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Mattingly; and her parents, Albert and Susie Battcher.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Scott Neff) Wells of Prospect; three sons, Steve (Teresa Voorhees) Mattingly of Guthrie, Tony (Vonda) Mattingly of Richmond and Jeff Mattingly of Louisville; one sister, Carolyn Morgan of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Kristin Wells, Steven Mattingly, Jessie Mattingly, Kristopher Mattingly, Justin Poloni, Jerron Poloni, Kody Poloni, Parker Neff, Greyson Neff Banta, and Adair Neff; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is private with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Memorial contributions may go to Boston Community Center, PO Box 123, Boston, KY 40107.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

