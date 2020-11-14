Posted by admin

Obituary: Resp-a-Care founder Michael Duane Cummins, 70, Louisville

Michael Duane Cummins, 70, of Louisville, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home in Louisville. He was born June 12, 1950, to Mary Elizabeth Clark Cummins and John Henry Cummins in Louisville. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1968 and attended the University of Louisville. He worked at St. Joseph Infirmary and Humana as a respiratory therapist and was always devoted to the health and wellbeing of his most fragile patients. Thereafter, he started his own home healthcare business, Resp-a-Care, where he worked hard to provide care to some of the most underserved patients in the state. In his retirement, he continued to serve his community, and most of all he enjoyed being a grandfather to his grandchildren and spending time with his big family.

MICHAEL DUANE CUMMINS

He was known for his love of fishing, antiquing, and gardening. He remained engaged in science and medicine and intellectual pursuits, and always enjoyed a lively discussion. He was a patron to local artists. He will forever be remembered by his friends and family as a man who laughed often and lived his life to care for others, without judgment. His warmth, humor, and generosity will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Murphy; three brothers, John H. Cummins Jr., David Leon Cummins, and Ronald Dean Cummins; and his partner, Susan “Gyspie” Robinson.

He is survived by three daughters, Lucy Newberry, Rachel Buehner (David), and Mariah Ozkir (Mirac); two sisters, Yvonne Flynn (Marty) and Sr. Rose Marie Cummins O.P.; one brother, Donald Dale Cummins (Fran), seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Beau, Poppy, Mary, Theodore, and Nathaniel; a host of loving and affectionate cousins, nieces, and nephews, and a community of neighbors and friends who loved and depended him.

The Funeral Mass is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church in Louisville.

To continue his legacy of caring for those most in need of support and love, memorials or donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Louisville.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Louisvilel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-