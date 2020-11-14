Posted by admin

Obituary: Alice Marie Shouse, 73, Lebanon

Alice Marie Shouse, 73, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at UK Hospital. She was born May 16, 1947, in Marion County. She was a retired employee of Wilbert Plastics in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Shouse Sr. (Oct. 15, 2020); her parents, Neil and Alice Mattingly Roberts; and three brothers, Joe Denny Roberts, Neil Roberts Jr. and Billy Roberts.

Survivors include one son, Lester Shouse Jr. (Pam) of Bardstown; one daughter, Lisa Ann Shouse of Lebanon; three sisters, Barbara Spalding of Lebanon; Dorothy Myers of Louisville and Judy Roberts of Bardstown; one brother, James Roberts of Louisville; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Mark Hamilton officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Memorial donations may go to St. Augustine Church or School, 235 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Travis Yates, Jared Shouse, Landen Abell, Jamie Abell, Corey Holcomb and Derek Shouse; Honorary pallbearers are Ashley Abell, Robin Holcomb, Sara Yates, Kristin Shouse and Winnie Shouse.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50%. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

