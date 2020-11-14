Posted by admin

Obituary: William Noah Brent Jones, 22, Bardstown

William Noah Brent Jones, 22, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 29, 1998, in Bardstown. He was a student at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and an employee at Itsuwa Kentucky. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ann Moore.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Jones Mattingly of New Haven; three sisters, Shana Parrent (Jared Boblett) of Springfield, Madison Mattingly (Nathan Spalding) of Radcliff, and Cameryn Mattingly (Mikey Gilpin)) of Bardstown; one brother, Luke Mattingly of New Haven; his grandfather, Brent Jones Sr. of New Haven; his girlfriend, Melody Taylor of Bardstown; two aunts, Roxanne (Paul) Reid of New Haven, Michelle Taylor of Radcliff; one uncle, Brent Jones Jr. of New Haven; one niece, Aubree Boblett; one nephew, Dalton Boblett; and several cousins and many friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

