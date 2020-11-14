Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Kay Spalding, 74, Bardstown

Linda Kay Spalding, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nelson County. She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Nelson County. She was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alta Young; two sisters, Lois Rogers and Helen Muncy; and two brothers, Raymond Young and Kenny Young.

She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Spalding of Bardstown; three sons, Charles B. Spalding Jr., Roger Dale Spalding, and Stacey Lynn (Wendy) Spalding, all of Bardstown; one daughter, Natasha Michelle Boone of Bardstown; two sisters, Sue (Irvin) Rogers and Sherry (Danny) Taylor, both of Bardstown; one brother, Henry Young of Washington County; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

