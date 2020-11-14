Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Nelson County records 51 new COVID-19 positive cases

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 — Nelson County reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Despite the high number, the daily incidence rate of COVID-19 in Nelson County dropped slightly on Friday, from 88.1 to 84.7. Nelson County has the fifth-highest incidence rate as of Friday among all 120 Kentucky counties (see the map below).

The incident rate is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.

Duplicate cases are removed so that positive cases are recorded only one time.

At least three Nelson County residents are hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 436 people are quarantined at home. The county’s total for COVID cases as of Friday afternoon is 1,596.

Editor’s note: Case details on new COVID cases, such as age, sex and city, will no longer be available due to the overwhelming number of new cases the health departments are dealing with.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 34 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the district health department. Two people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and 142 of the 706 confirmed cases are quarantined at home. During his Friday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced one additional COVID-19 related death in Marion County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 18 new COVID cases reported Friday, with 97 of the county’s 382 confirmed cases quarantined at home. Two people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 19 new COVID cases reported Friday by the district health department, with 90 of the county’s 467 total cases quarantined at home. Two county residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County had 132 new COVID cases reported Friday by the district health department, with 705 of the total 2,994 cases quarantined at home and 17 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County had 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, with 129 of the total 615 cases quarantined at home and 1 person hospitalized for treatment.

