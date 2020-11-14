Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Shane Anthony Phillips, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500.

Matthew Todd Wiseman, 32, Boston, criminal mischief, first-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree; careless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; contempt of court. Bond is $5,000.

Margaret Amelia Hamilton, 34, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor. Bond is $25,000.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.