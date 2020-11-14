Nelson County K-12 schools report no new COVID-19 cases to state as of Friday
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 — No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in any of the K-12 schools in Nelson County according to school data published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, by the Kentucky Department for Public Health data.
The data is compiled from reports school districts provide to the county health departments, and actual cases may lag the published numbers while cases are being confirmed. The latest data was published Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.
Editor’s Note: The school data is published weekly by the Kentucky Department of Public Health and can be found here as a PDF. Schools are listed in alphabetical order.
Bardstown City Schools
BARDSTOWN EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER
STUDENTS: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 4 total positives.
STAFF: 2 staff have tested positive.
BARDSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 3 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.
STAFF: 3 total positives.
BARDSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 0 positive past 14 days; 16 total positives.
STAFF: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive.
BARDSTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 0 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.
STAFF: No positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.
BARDSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL.
STUDENTS: 1 positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.
STAFF: 2 postives past 14 days; total of 11 cases.
Nelson County Schools
BLOOMFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: None past 14 days; total of 2 positives.
STAFF: No staff tested positive.
BLOOMFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 2 positives in past 14 days; total of 5 positives.
STAFF: total 1 positive case.
COX’S CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: None tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive case.
STAFF: No positive cases past 14 days; 1 total positive cases.
FOSTER HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 2 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases.
STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 2 total cases.
NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 10 positives last 14 days; 14 total cases.
STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 7 total cases.
OLD KENTUCKY HOME MIDDLE SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 4 total cases
STAFF: 2 positive last 14 days; 2 total cases.
THE ACADEMY AT HORIZONS
STUDENTS: 1 positive past 14 days; 1 total case.
STAFF: No positive cases.
NEW HAVEN SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 1 positive case past 14 days; 1 total case.
STAFF: No positive cases.
THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL
STUDENTS: 4 positive cases past 14 days; 10 total cases.
STAFF: 1 case reported.
Nelson County Parochial Schools
BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: 4 cases past 14 days; 7 total cases.
STAFF: No positive cases
ST. ANN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HOWARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: No positive cases.
STAFF: 1 positive case.
ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA ACADEMY, NEW HAVEN
STUDENTS: 1 positive case.
STAFF: No positive cases.
ST. JOSEPH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN
STUDENTS: 3 positive cases past 14 days; 4 total cases.
STAFF: 1 positive past 14 days; 4 total cases.
Editor’s note: St. Gregory School does not appear on the K-12 information provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
