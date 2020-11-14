Posted by admin

Nelson County K-12 schools report no new COVID-19 cases to state as of Friday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 — No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in any of the K-12 schools in Nelson County according to school data published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, by the Kentucky Department for Public Health data.

The data is compiled from reports school districts provide to the county health departments, and actual cases may lag the published numbers while cases are being confirmed. The latest data was published Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2020.

Editor’s Note: The school data is published weekly by the Kentucky Department of Public Health and can be found here as a PDF. Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

Bardstown City Schools



BARDSTOWN EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER

STUDENTS: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 4 total positives.

STAFF: 2 staff have tested positive.

BARDSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 3 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.

STAFF: 3 total positives.

BARDSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 0 positive past 14 days; 16 total positives.

STAFF: 1 tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive.

BARDSTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 0 positives past 14 days; 7 total positives.

STAFF: No positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.

BARDSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL.

STUDENTS: 1 positives past 14 days; 2 total positives.

STAFF: 2 postives past 14 days; total of 11 cases.

Nelson County Schools



BLOOMFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: None past 14 days; total of 2 positives.

STAFF: No staff tested positive.

BLOOMFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 2 positives in past 14 days; total of 5 positives.

STAFF: total 1 positive case.

COX’S CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: None tested positive past 14 days; 1 total positive case.

STAFF: No positive cases past 14 days; 1 total positive cases.

FOSTER HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 2 positives last 14 days; 4 total cases.

STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 2 total cases.

NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 10 positives last 14 days; 14 total cases.

STAFF: 2 positives last 14 days; 7 total cases.

OLD KENTUCKY HOME MIDDLE SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 4 total cases

STAFF: 2 positive last 14 days; 2 total cases.

THE ACADEMY AT HORIZONS

STUDENTS: 1 positive past 14 days; 1 total case.

STAFF: No positive cases.

NEW HAVEN SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 1 positive case past 14 days; 1 total case.

STAFF: No positive cases.

THOMAS NELSON HIGH SCHOOL

STUDENTS: 4 positive cases past 14 days; 10 total cases.

STAFF: 1 case reported.

Nelson County Parochial Schools



BETHLEHEM HIGH SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: 4 cases past 14 days; 7 total cases.

STAFF: No positive cases

ST. ANN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HOWARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: No positive cases.

STAFF: 1 positive case.

ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA ACADEMY, NEW HAVEN

STUDENTS: 1 positive case.

STAFF: No positive cases.

ST. JOSEPH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BARDSTOWN

STUDENTS: 3 positive cases past 14 days; 4 total cases.

STAFF: 1 positive past 14 days; 4 total cases.

Editor’s note: St. Gregory School does not appear on the K-12 information provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

