Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shanna Marie Peake, 29, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.