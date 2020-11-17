Posted by admin

Obituary: Melinda Marshall Block, 67, Bardstown

Melinda Marshall Block, 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home with her husband and four daughters by her side. She was born May 1, 1953, in Louisville to the late William and Frances Marshall. She was a 1971 graduate of Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

MELINDA MARSHALL BLOCK

She then went on to obtain her Licensed Practical Nursing degree at Lexington Community College and later obtained her Bachelor’s of Nursing at Spalding University. She began her nursing career at the University of Kentucky on the Medical Surgical floor and later at Wake Forest University obstetrical unit. During her nursing career locally, she enjoyed working most with the elderly population as a Certified Nursing Assistant instructor at Nelson County Vocational School, St. Catherine College, Enrich-Me and Elizabethtown Community College for several decades. She was a beloved wife, doting mother, compassionate teacher, and generous friend to all. She enjoyed teaching several generations of pre-school students Sunday school at Bardstown Baptist Church and Parkway Baptist Church. She will always be remembered for her kindness and gentle disposition.

Her family will always remember her as the most beautiful woman, in appearance and in her heart. Her doting husband was totally devoted to her. Her children and grandchildren adored her. She was nice to everyone she met and the bedrock of her large extended family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stanley Lawrence Block M.D.; four daughters Mindy (Evan) Dicken of Frankfort, Misty (Daniel) Schmidt of Nashville, Lindsay (Joshua) Blackmon of Bardstown, and Mollie (Edward) McCarthy of Cincinnati; and nine grandchildren, Jake, Matt, and Ross Dicken; Wade and Laina Schmidt; Lydia and Charlotte Blackmon; and William and Fiona McCarthy.

The memorial visitation is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home. A private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery will be held later.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-