Obituary: Beatrice Reed Terrell, 97, Bloomfield

Beatrice Reed Terrell, 97, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born Feb. 4, 1923, in Washington County to the late Derius “Dee” Allen and Bessie Coulter Noel. She was a homemaker and attended the Bloomfield Church of God. She was a wonderful cook, artist and quilter, and enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Lee Terrell and David Reed Terrell; eight brothers and sisters; one grandson, Mark Reed Terrell; and one great-grandson, Harley Harris.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Prather of Mount Eden and Charlotte Ann Hardin of Cox’s Creek; one son, Michael Dale Terrell of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Juanita Simpson of Geneva, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

