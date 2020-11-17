Posted by admin

Obituary: Tina Marie Moore, 64, formerly of Bardstown

Tina Marie Moore, 64, of Lebanon, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Louisville to the late Charles R. “C.R.” and Edna Mae Vittitow Hicks. She was a former employee of Nukote International and Compassico Inc. She loved horses and was an avid collector of Breyer Horses. She was a devoted homemaker and wife for 45 years and was a member of the Catholic faith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, William Thomas Hicks.

She is survived by her husband Robert Moore; one sister, Terry Hicks Osbourne (Joseph Earl Lewis) of Bardstown; and three nieces, Melissa (Randy) Rogers, Anna (Ronnie) Hellerd and Ashley Lewis.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. The memorial visitation and service is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

