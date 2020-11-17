Posted by admin

Obituary: Anthony Cyril ‘Tony’ Ballard Jr., 61, Bardstown

Anthony Cyril “Tony” Ballard Jr., 61, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 19, 1959 in Bardstown and was a huge Garfield fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Marks Ballard.

He is survived by his father, Anthony Cyril “Happy” Ballard Sr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Gwen Ballard (Billy Kidwell) of Bardstown and Anita (Gary) Wise of Louisville; two brothers, Chris Ballard of Bardstown and Chuck (Tracey) Ballard of Louisville; and his nieces and nephews, Meredith (Chris)Reynolds, Michael (Alex) Kidwell, Taryn Wise, Spencer Wise, Chandler Ballard and Griffin Ballard.

The Funeral Mass and visitation are private with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family request that contributions be made to Hospice of Nelson County or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

