Obituary: Michael Leon McKinney, 56, Bardstown

Michael Leon McKinney, 56, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 7, 1964, in Taylorsville to Burnice Leon and Juanita Thompson McKinney. He was a Class of 1982 graduate of Nelson County High School and was a retired truck driver for B.F. Trucking. He was a very plain and simple person and was a truck driver for life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burnice Leon McKinney.

He is survived by his mother, Juanita McKinney of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Lori (Steve) Bunch of Cox’s Creek and Lisa Lewis of Louisville; one niece, Kasey Lewis; and one nephew, Clayton Lewis.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

