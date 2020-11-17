Posted by admin

Obituary: Thelma Fenwick Mudd, 94, Springfield

Thelma Fenwick Mudd, 94, formerly of Keeneland Drive, Springfield, died at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

THELMA FENWICK MUDD

She is survived by eight sons, Joseph Dennis Mudd of Mount Washington, James Henry (Marllinda) Mudd of Breckinridge County, Thomas Howard (Peggy) Mudd of Henryville, Mike (Betty Lou) Mudd, Steven (Ona) Mudd and David Mudd, all of Springfield, Morris Anthony (Michelle) Mudd of Bardstown and John Patrick (Susan) Mudd of Lebanon; 30 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and 7-9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Funeral mass for Thelma Fenwick Mudd will be conducted at 10:00 am Friday at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in St. Rose Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday at

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required both at the funeral home and the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield where is in charge of arrangements.

-30-