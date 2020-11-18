Posted by admin

Steady increase in COVID cases prompts Flaget to create new visitor restrictions

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 — In response to the increasing community spread of COVID-19, Flaget Memorial Hospital has implemented new visitor restrictions effective Tuesday, Nov. 17th.



Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Overnight visitors are not allowed and each visitor must wear a mask at all times while in the facility, including in the patient’s room when a staff member is present. All visitors will be screened before entering the facilities for history of exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms of illness, and a temperature check.

Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital. Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items brought with them to only those necessary for their care. Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, we are taking this step to do our part to help control the spread,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “We know there are times when you need to be with a loved one in the hospital, but we ask that you make your visit brief and wear a mask whenever you are at the hospital.”

For more information regarding the hospital policy, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.com/temporary-visitor-restrictions.

