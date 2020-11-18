Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: County incidence rate now in top 8 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

Incidence Rate map as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Click to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 — As of Tuesday, only 14 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were not in the “red zone” regarding the spread of COVID-19, according to the state’s COVID incidence map.

Only 7 counties in Kentucky have a higher incidence rate than Nelson County, which is currently 83.7. The incident rate is a 7-day average of new cases and factored in with the population of the county.

The Lincoln Trail Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County on Tuesday, with 4 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Three hundred and sixteen people are currently quarantined at home. The county has had 5 COVD-related deaths.

The county has had 1,722 cases of COVID-19 reported since the virus first appeared here.

MONDAY REPORT. On Monday, Nelson County had 88 new COVID-19 cases reported. The county had 525 new cases reported between Nov. 3rd and Nov. 17th.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County is the only county in the Lincoln Trail District with an incidence rating higher than Nelson County at 89.7.

Marion County had 21 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing the county’s total ot 763 cases. One hundred and forty people are quarantined at home. Two people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus, and the county has had 12 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Washington County, bringing the total cases to 406. Seventy-five people are quarantined at home. The county has had 4 COVID-related deaths.

LARUE COUNTY. Eight new cases were reported Tuesday in LaRue County, bringing its total to 491 cases. Of those 2 are hospitalized, and 73 are quarantined at home. The county has had 2 COVID-related deaths.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County has 79 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing its total to 3,267. Of those, 653 are quarantined at home and 8 people are hospitalized. The county has had 31 COVID-related deaths.

MEADE COUNTY. Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meade County, bringing that county’s total to 643. Of those cases, 108 are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized. The county has had 4 COVID-related deaths.

-30-