Obituary: Russell Eldon Healey, 86, Rineyville

Russell Eldon Healey, 86, of Rineyville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a Vietnam Era veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the DAV, AMVETS and the Morrison Masonic Lodge #76 F&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roy and Rosalyn Degroff Healey; and one sister, Donna Bell Metz.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine Lois Healey; one daughter, Teresa Gay Dalton; three sons, Douglas Allen Healey, Jeffrey Lee Healey and Mark Wayne Healey; one sister, Betty Lou Weible; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central to be scheduled at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

