Posted by admin

Obituary: William Paul Tonge Sr., 71, Bardstown

William Paul Tonge Sr., 71, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. He was born March 16, 1949, in Springfield. He was a heating and cooling technician and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.

WILLIAM PAUL TONGE SR.

He was preceded in death by mother, Anna Catherine Tonge McWhorter.

He is survived by his wife, Ursula Downs Tonge; one daughter, Shawnette Tonge of Louisville; one son, William Paul Tonge Jr., of Indianapolis; his stepfather, Claude McWhorter; and several cousins and many friends.

The family followed his wishes for cremation and will announce a graveside service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-