Obituary: Kenneth Daniel Sweeney, 85, Bardstown

Kenneth Daniel Sweeney, 85, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital. He was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Massena, N.Y., to the late Albert and Amelia Gauren Sweeney. He worked in warehousing, loved to garden and his family was everything to him. He was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Bardstown Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Joe Sweeney, Billy Sweeney, Eddie Sweeney, Raymond Sweeney, Blanche Clemmo, Barbara Clookey, Mildred Hensler and Marie Sweeney.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hamilton Sweeney; one daughter, Ann (Kyle) Gerlitz of Wake Forest, N.C.; three sons, Daniel Sweeney and Tommy (Lisa) Sweeney, both of Lancaster, N.Y., and Brian Sweeney of Bardstown; two sisters, Keitha (Jack) LaBarge and Dorothy (Bob) Greene, both of Massena, N.Y.; one brother, Donald (Betty) Sweeney of Massena, N.Y.; and 10 grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held at Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Bardstown Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

