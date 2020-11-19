Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeraldine Copeland, 76, Cox’s Creek

Jeraldine Copeland, 76, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Norton Hospital of Louisville. She was born May 1, 1944, in Mayfield to the late J.P. and Mary Brooks Walston Arnold. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Renee McMullen.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence Riley Copeland, Jr.; three sons, Clarence Riley (Rebecca) Copeland III and Christopher Andrew (Amy) Copeland, both of South Fulton, Tenn., and Jay Copeland of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Van Morris officiating. Burial is in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

