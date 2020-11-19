Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 18-19, 2020

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zachary Turner Higgins, 28, Eddyville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed.

Anthony Demarco Butler, 37, Georgetown, robbery, first-degree; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. Bond is $50,000.

Austin James Fulkerson, 18, New Haven, possession controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; possession or sale simulated controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.