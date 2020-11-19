Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 18-19, 2020
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Austin James Fulkerson, 18, New Haven, possession controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; possession or sale simulated controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond listed.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
Anthony Demarco Butler, 37, Georgetown, robbery, first-degree; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. Bond is $50,000.
Cody Lee Clarkston, 29, Antioch, Ill., 60002, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $10,500.
Zachary Turner Higgins, 28, Eddyville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed.
Andrew Jay Gallagher, 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; burglary, first-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, first-degree. Bond is $20,000.
Ryan Nicolas Hayes, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $100.