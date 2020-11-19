Posted by admin

COVID update: County adds 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday for total of 1,769

The Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 incidence rate map. Click to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 — Nelson County had 48 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s COVID case total to 1,769, of which 363 are quarantined at home, and 4 people are hospitalized. The county has reported 5 COVID-related deaths.

As of Thursday, only 13 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were not considered “red zone” counties.

Nelson County’s incidence rate dropped slightly on Thursday, from 83.7 on Wednesday to 74.2 on Thursday. Marion County’s incidence rate is the only county in the six-county Lincoln Trail District with a higher incidence rate — 90.4.

The incidence rate is 7-day rolling average number of new cases calculated as a rate of new cases per 100,000 population, using U.S. Census data.

The state’s positivity rate for new case testing was 9.13 percent.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 26 new COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 789 cases. Of those, 166 are quarantined at home and 2 are hospitalized.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had 8 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 414, with 83 of those quarantined at home and one person hospitalized.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 511 cases. Of those, 93 are quarantined at home and 2 are hospitalized.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County has 101 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing its case total to 3,367, with 753 people quarantined at home, and 8 people hospitalized.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County has 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, with 126 of those quarantined at home and 1 hospitalized.



