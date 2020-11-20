Posted by admin

Obituary: Johnny Franklin ‘Bull’ McCrary, 73, Cox’s Creek

Johnny Franklin “Bull” McCrary, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 14, 1947, in Louisville to James Tipton McCrary and Majie Parham McCrary. He was a member of Hebron Lane Church of Christ and retired from Four Roses Distillery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mildred Piper.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, JoAnn McCrary; two sons, Mark McCrary (Samantha) and Jeff McCrary (Jennifer); one sister, Marilyn Mullins; one grandson, Jamisen McCrary; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd., with burial at Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

