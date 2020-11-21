Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Lois Mackin, 89, Bardstown

Anna Lois Mackin, 89, of Bardstown, went to eternally rest with her Heavenly Father, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving children. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, to Herman and Anna Lee Bell-Burman in Nelson County. She graduated in 1950 from My Old Kentucky Home High School, and married Leo Michael Mackin in 1950. She retired from Bardstown manufacturing in 1982, and Nu Cote International in 1993. She loved to travel to Las Vegas and was an avid University of Louisville fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Mackin; one son, Kevin Mackin; her parents, Herman and Anna Lee Burman; one sister, Imo Gene Crane; and twi brothers, Thurston Burman and Herman Alvin Burman.

She is survived by five daughters, Sharon Ann (Ralph) Williams, Deborah Louise Branson, Paula Darlene (Ron) Trandell, Donna Sue (David) Mattingly, and Grace Denise (Terry) Durbin;

four sons, Michael Herman (Brenda) Mackin, William Patrick (Connie) Mackin, Timothy Lee (Anne) Mackin, and James Scott Mackin; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

A private service will be held at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/anna_lois_mackin .

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

