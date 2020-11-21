Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Alvey Lewis, 91, Bardstown

Martha Alvey Lewis, 91, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Lebanon Junction to the late Joe Frank and Anna Young Alvey. She worked at the former Lincoln Shop as a sales clerk, made rosaries and enjoyed the times she fished with her husband, Andy. She spent so many years crocheting specialty items, from table toppers to bedspreads and matching ensembles for families in and around Bardstown. If she was watching TV, talking or sitting quietly she was crocheting. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Andy” Lewis; three sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass will be held with burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

