Obituary: Justin Robert Carey, 34, Lebanon

Justin Robert Carey, 34, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Paris. He was born Dec. 7, 1985, in Louisville to Rodney Carroll and Cheri Dorsey Carey. He was a construction worker, loved being outdoors fishing and hunting, and was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Carroll Carey; and one sister, Dana Helm.

He is survived by three daughters, Alexia Carey, Kloee Carey and Maylin Carey; two sons, Justin Carey and Levi Carey, all of Salvisa; his mother, Cheri Dorsey of Lebanon; and his maternal grandmother, Mary Riley of Lawrenceburg.

In following with his wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial service held at a later date at Green’s Chapel Methodist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

